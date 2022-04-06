Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middlesex Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

