Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.37 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
