Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.63 million and the lowest is $152.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $133.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $594.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MIME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $79.73. 726,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

