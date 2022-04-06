Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti Acquires 50,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director John Tognetti acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,253,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,060,883.74.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, John Tognetti acquired 10,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Tognetti acquired 30,353 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,943.57.

On Monday, February 28th, John Tognetti acquired 13,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,760.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, John Tognetti acquired 31,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,120.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti bought 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti bought 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti bought 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35.

Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a current ratio of 13.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

