Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,850.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $41.77 million and $200,850.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $37.17 or 0.00082218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00047311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.19 or 0.07373707 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,248.41 or 1.00098922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053920 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

