MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

MKSI traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $198.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,592,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

