MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $148.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $132.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

