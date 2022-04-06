Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on T. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of T opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

