Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.61

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 139000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71.
About Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR)
