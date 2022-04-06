Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 260 ($3.41).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 280.63 ($3.68).

LON MONY opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.72. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.10 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 281.75 ($3.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £969.04 million and a PE ratio of 18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

