MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $1,110,350.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

