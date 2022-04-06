MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $28.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.89. 13,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $496.72.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,782 shares of company stock valued at $65,112,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $23,454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MongoDB by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

