MONK (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $5,438.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MONK has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004049 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 216.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012337 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

