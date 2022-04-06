Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $13.67. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 5,094 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLUE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

