Morgan Stanley Cuts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,159

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

HSX opened at GBX 988.40 ($12.96) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 940.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 891.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,144.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

