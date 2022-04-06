Morgan Stanley Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $337.00

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.32 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $242.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.