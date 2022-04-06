Morgan Stanley Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $337.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.32 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $242.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

