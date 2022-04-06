Morgan Stanley Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $160.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $133.43 on Wednesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

