Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

