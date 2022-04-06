MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

