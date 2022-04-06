Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Purchases £11,925.30 in Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.66) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($15,639.74).

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Murray International Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,038 ($13.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,283.19 ($16.83).

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.