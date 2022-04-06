Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Purchases £11,925.30 in Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.66) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($15,639.74).
Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Murray International Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,038 ($13.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,283.19 ($16.83).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
