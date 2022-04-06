Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.86. 33,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 648,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 102.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.