Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.86. 33,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 648,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
