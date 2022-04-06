National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,888 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,615,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.