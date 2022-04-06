National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 118,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $319.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average of $354.75. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

