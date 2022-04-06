National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

