National Asset Management Inc. Buys 264 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.