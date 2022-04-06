National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,134 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

