National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 486 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

