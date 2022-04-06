National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,169,000 after acquiring an additional 379,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.72. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.10.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.