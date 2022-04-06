National Asset Management Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after buying an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after buying an additional 734,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after buying an additional 2,483,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after buying an additional 175,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

