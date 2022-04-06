National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InMode by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

