National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 6,446 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 704,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

