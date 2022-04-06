National Bank of Canada FI Invests $142,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hess by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after buying an additional 439,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 334,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

