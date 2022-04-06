National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $155,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

