National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $194,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

GWRE opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

