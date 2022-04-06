National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $199,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Expedia Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.21.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.