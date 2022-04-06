National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.