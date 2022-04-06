National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.