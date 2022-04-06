National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 211,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 84,087 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

