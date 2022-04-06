National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $185,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

