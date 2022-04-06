National Bank of Canada FI Takes $207,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Relx by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Relx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

