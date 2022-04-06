National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.72. 71,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,751. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

