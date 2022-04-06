Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Up 3.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.22. 49,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,295,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

