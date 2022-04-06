Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 88,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,416 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,866,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

