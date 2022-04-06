NEAR Protocol Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.06 billion and $1.69 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $16.70 or 0.00037236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00194710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.59 or 0.00387026 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,459,034 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.