Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $15.50 on Monday. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.
Nedbank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nedbank Group (NDBKY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.