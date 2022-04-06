Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $15.50 on Monday. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

