Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NBXG opened at 13.59 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 11.58 and a 1-year high of 20.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 221,837 shares in the last quarter.

