New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, April 8th

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

