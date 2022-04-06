New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,918,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,004,000 after acquiring an additional 404,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,346,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,904,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

