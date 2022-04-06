New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

