New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $636,000 Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,154,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of BSIG opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

